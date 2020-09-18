Air India Express to resume flights to Dubai from Saturday following suspension: Report

Following a statement by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority that Air India Express flights will be suspended till October 2, Air India Express has said that flights to and from Dubai will operate as per original schedule starting Saturday.

The suspension of the flights had come on the back of reports that a passenger on board an Air India Express flight from Jaipur to Dubai had tested positive for Covid-19, making it the second such instance in two weeks.

More details awaited...