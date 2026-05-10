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Air India has terminated over 1,000 staff in last 3 years for ethical breaches: CEO

The Air India Group is projected to have incurred more than Rs 22,000 crore loss in the financial year ended March 2026.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 11:41 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 11:41 IST
India NewsAir Indiabusiness

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