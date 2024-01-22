Air India launches A350-900 with Bengaluru-Mumbai flight

Bengaluru: Air India on Monday launched scheduled commercial flight operations with India’s first Airbus A350-900 aircraft. The flight – AI 589, which is also the first with the carrier’s new livery – took off from the Kempegowda International Airport here to Mumbai, with “a near-capacity load of passengers”, the airline said.

The aircraft will be deployed initially on the domestic routes for crew familiarisation and achieving regulatory compliance. In this phase, services in the A350 which is part of Air India’s 470 new aircraft can be availed by passengers from Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Later, it will be deployed for long-haul flights to destinations across continents.

AI 589 will operate every day of the week barring Tuesdays, departing from Bengaluru at 7.05 am and landing in Mumbai at 8.50 am.