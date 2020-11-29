Air India to run Chennai-London flights from January

Air India plans to operate non-stop flights on Chennai-London route from January

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to Covid-19

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 29 2020, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2020, 17:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Air India is planning to operate non-stop flights on the Chennai-London route from January next year, making Tamil Nadu's capital the ninth city to be connected with the British capital.

Air India is currently operating non-stop flights to London from Delhi (seven flights a week), Mumbai (four flights a week), Kochi (three flights a week), Ahmedabad (two flights a week), Bengaluru (two flights a week), Goa (two flights a week), Kolkata (one flight a week) and Amritsar (one flight a week), an airline spokesperson told PTI.

Asked how has been the occupancy rate in its London flights after the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the spokesperson said the "load factors have been generally good".

"Some of the stations like Delhi, Kochi, Goa and Ahmedabad have seen quite a heavy demand (for London flights)," the spokesperson said.

"We have plans to commence direct operations between Chennai and London from January, 2021," the spokesperson said.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, airlines have been permitted to operate special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under the bilateral air bubble pacts since July.

Flights between India and the UK have been operating under an air bubble pact only post the lockdown.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Air India
Chennai
London
flights
air travel
Aviation

What's Brewing

Kulhad tea at stations:National drink goes eco-friendly

Kulhad tea at stations:National drink goes eco-friendly

Pakistan jumbo sets off to Cambodia after Cher campaign

Pakistan jumbo sets off to Cambodia after Cher campaign

Space Odyssey unwritten? Utah monolith disappears

Space Odyssey unwritten? Utah monolith disappears

The fine art of authenticity

The fine art of authenticity

Severe fire danger for Aus as mercury smashes records

Severe fire danger for Aus as mercury smashes records

''Hindu Fevicol' is what makes BJP special'

''Hindu Fevicol' is what makes BJP special'

 