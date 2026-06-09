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Air India's foundations have been rebuilt; no plans to take up another full-time executive role: CEO Wilson

During the course of his over 30-year career in aviation, Wilson said he has lived in eight to nine countries, and most of the time for two, three and four years.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 12:24 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 12:24 IST
India NewsAir IndiaTata Groupbusiness

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