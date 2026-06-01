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Air passenger demand falls 3.4% in April due to West Asia crisis: IATA data

International passenger demand fell 5.3% year-on-year, while international capacity declined 5.1%.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 16:10 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 16:10 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsIATAair passengers

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