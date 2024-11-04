Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Air-taxi maker Lilium to file for insolvency after failed fundraising efforts

The move highlights the difficulties faced by startup aviation firms in an industry that is capital intensive and has high entry barriers.
Reuters
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 16:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 16:15 IST
Business NewsGermany

Follow us on :

Follow Us