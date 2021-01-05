Airbus beat 560-plane delivery goal for 2020

Airbus beat 560-plane delivery goal for 2020

The European aerospace group reached an informal target of 560 handovers, based on numbers that remain subject to auditing

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 05 2021, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 18:17 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Airbus delivered more than 560 aircraft in 2020, according to tracking data and airline industry sources, putting it on course to beat arch-rival Boeing to be the world's largest planemaker for a second consecutive year.

The European aerospace group reached an informal target of 560 handovers, based on numbers that remain subject to auditing, the sources added.

Airbus, which is expected to announce 2020 orders and deliveries in the coming days, declined to comment ahead of their formal publication.

Total Airbus deliveries are expected to have fallen by about a third this year, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on air travel and airlines.

But the European manufacturer has an insurmountable lead over Boeing, which had delivered 118 planes between the start of 2020 and the end of November, with the 737 MAX grounded during the period.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Airbus
Aviation
business

What's Brewing

Are you excited about these upcoming Deepika movies?

Are you excited about these upcoming Deepika movies?

The Lead: How 2020 changed the way films are reviewed

The Lead: How 2020 changed the way films are reviewed

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

DH Toon | Vaccine risk factor: Political side effects

DH Toon | Vaccine risk factor: Political side effects

2020 was 8th warmest year since 1901: IMD

2020 was 8th warmest year since 1901: IMD

 