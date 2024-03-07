Airbus gets DGCA nod for H160 helicopter in India

New Delhi: Airbus has received approval from aviation regulator DGCA for its new generation H160 helicopter in India.

More than 100 helicopters of Airbus, including the single-engine H125, are being operated by various entities in the country.

In a release on Thursday, Airbus said its H160 helicopter has been granted the letter of type acceptance by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that will pave the way for its entry into the Indian market.