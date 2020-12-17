'Aircraft subsidy deal must include China clause'

Aircraft subsidy deal must include China clause: United States Trade Representative on EU deal

Lighthizer said he was working to settle a 16-year-old dispute between Washington and Brussels over past government aid to aircraft manufacturers

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Dec 17 2020, 08:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 08:56 ist
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The United States and Europe should agree to cooperate in opposing any future "hurtful" subsidies used by China to build up its commercial aircraft industry, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told Reuters in an interview.

Lighthizer said he was working to settle a 16-year-old dispute between Washington and Brussels over past government aid to aircraft manufacturers, but expressed frustration that current World Trade Organization rules would not prevent future subsidies by the European Union or China.

"If this plays out, they can start a new subsidy tomorrow, and drag out that litigation for five or six years, and there’s nothing under the WTO that you can do about it at all," Lighthizer said in a rare interview late on Tuesday.

He said he had made several proposals to settle the matter before the Trump administration leaves office on Jan. 20.

"In every proposal I’ve made, I’ve said we have to have a clause that says, that whatever we agree to, if China starts to do massive subsidies in this area and it’s hurtful, we have to be able to work together to solve that problem," he said.

The comments address what many trade experts have long regarded as the end game of the 16-year trade dispute - a transatlantic deal that the two sides could use to curb future subsidies by China in its fast-growing aerospace industry.

The WTO has ruled against every past use of government loans to develop new airplanes, but has not outlawed future subsidies.

US and European negotiators have been engaged in intensive talks about ending the dispute over government aid to Europe's Airbus, which is politically backed by Britain, France, Germany and Spain, and US aid to planemaker Boeing.

One European diplomat said there were still significant differences about how to resolve the issue, but expressed confidence the two sides would eventually reach an agreement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
European Union
Airbus
Boeing
subsidies
China

What's Brewing

K'taka school teachers show how they survived pandemic

K'taka school teachers show how they survived pandemic

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Memoirs and more

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Memoirs and more

Sticky and lethal: Magnetic bombs terrorize Kabul

Sticky and lethal: Magnetic bombs terrorize Kabul

Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs

Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs

How to send a recap of 2020 to friends and family

How to send a recap of 2020 to friends and family

 