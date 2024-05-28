Airfares peaking as travellers in Europe, Asia seek savings

London/Seoul/Chicago: Airfares in Europe and Asia are starting to plateau or fall in a sign that a prolonged post-Covid travel boom is waning, delivering a setback for airlines struggling with higher costs and limited aircraft availability.

A global imbalance between supply of flights and pent-up demand as air travel opened up after the pandemic drove up ticket prices and passenger yields - a measure of average fare paid per mile by each passenger.

But industry executives, investors and analysts said that the "travel at all costs" trend is balancing out, with some customers becoming more sensitive to pricing as they grapple with inflation that has driven up living costs.

Budget carrier Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary this month warned ticket prices would grow less than expected, sending European airline shares down.

"It is a bit surprising that pricing hasn't been stronger and we're not quite sure whether that's just consumer sentiment or recessionary feel around Europe," O'Leary said.

Fares were flat across the bloc in the first months of this year compared with 2023, data from travel research group ForwardKeys shows.