Airlines likely to save Rs 150-180 cr by using Eastern Cross Taxiways at Delhi airport: DIAL CEO

"Each litre of ATF produces 2.5-3 kg of carbon dioxide. If we are talking about saving 55,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, you divide it by 3 and that basically means around 18,000 tonnes of ATF."

"Each tonne of ATF costs Rs 1 lakh and it is Rs 100 per litre... savings for airlines because of lower taxiing time is expected to be around Rs 150-180 crore," he said.