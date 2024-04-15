Airlines scramble to reroute as Israel-Iran tensions rise

Likewise, the other Tata Group-owned airline, Vistara talked of rerouting its flight. A Vistara spokesperson explained, “Due to the current situation affecting parts of the Middle East, we are making changes to flight-paths of some of our flights. Contingency routes, which are kept available to ensure operational continuity during such eventualities, are being used instead. This may result in longer flight times on certain routes and associated delays. The situation is being monitored closely and further changes will be made if required.” Vistara operates flights from Delhi and Mumbai to London, Frankfurt and Paris.