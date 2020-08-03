Airtel announces bonus for some employees: Report

Despite facing losses worth net loss of Rs 15,933 crore in the April-June quarter of FY21, the company extended this as a “one time token of appreciation”

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 03 2020, 16:32 ist
Amongst gloomy news of lay-offs and pay cuts, Bharti Airtel just announced a one-time bonus for their employees. The gesture has been made by the board of the company towards its employees, as reported by The News Minute

However, a source is reported to have informed TNM that the bonus has only been extended to those above the senior manager position level. 

Bharti Airtel posted a net loss amounting to Rs 15,933 crores for the April-June quarter of FY21. 

“I know how tough this period has been for many of you and your families. But the remarkable thing is that you have ensured that Airtel comes out stronger,” read part of Chairman Sunil Mittal’s email. 

In April, Airtel had announced paying the basic salaries of those employed by its distribution partners and retail franchise network for the month of May. Almost 30,000 people were expected to receive their salaries under this announcement. 

