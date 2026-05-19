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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Airtel launches Priority Postpaid 5G plans using network slicing for faster, reliable services during peak times.
Key points
• Network slicing technology
Airtel uses slicing technology to create dedicated network portions for Priority Postpaid 5G users, ensuring faster and more reliable services even during high traffic.
• Priority Postpaid 5G plans
These plans offer superior, dependable experiences for users in crowded or high-demand scenarios, such as streaming or attending calls.
• Net neutrality compliance
The plans comply with net neutrality principles as they do not prioritise specific apps or degrade service for other users.
• Pricing and bundles
Airtel offers Priority Postpaid 5G plans ranging from Rs 499 to Rs 1,749, including bundled entertainment apps like Amazon Prime and Netflix.
• Global adoption
Network slicing-based 5G services are already used in countries like the US, Singapore, the UK, and Malaysia.
Key statistics
Rs 499 to Rs 1,749
Price range of Priority Postpaid 5G plans
Rs 699
Example bundled plan price
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 19 May 2026, 14:54 IST