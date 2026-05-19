Airtel launches Priority Postpaid 5G plans using network slicing for faster, reliable services during peak times.

Key points

• Network slicing technology Airtel uses slicing technology to create dedicated network portions for Priority Postpaid 5G users, ensuring faster and more reliable services even during high traffic.

• Priority Postpaid 5G plans These plans offer superior, dependable experiences for users in crowded or high-demand scenarios, such as streaming or attending calls.

• Net neutrality compliance The plans comply with net neutrality principles as they do not prioritise specific apps or degrade service for other users.

• Pricing and bundles Airtel offers Priority Postpaid 5G plans ranging from Rs 499 to Rs 1,749, including bundled entertainment apps like Amazon Prime and Netflix.