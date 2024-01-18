Akasa Air places order for 150 Boeing 737 Max planes

Hyderabad: Akasa Air on Thursday announced an order for 150 Boeing 737 Max planes as the less than two-year old airline looks to expand its domestic and international operations.

The latest order, comprising 737 Max 10 and 737 Max 8-200 jets, will provide the airline a steady aircraft delivery stream through 2032, cementing the company's domestic and international expansion plans, the airline said in a release.

In 2021, Akasa Air placed its initial order of 72 Boeing 737 Max aircraft and it was followed up with an order of 4 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft in June 2023.

"This new deal in January 2024 takes the airline's order book to an impressive total of 226 aircraft. Akasa Air currently operates a fleet of 22 aircraft and will receive deliveries of a total of 204 aircraft over the course of eight years," the release read.