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Akasa Air to levy fuel surcharge on domestic, international flight tickets from March 15

Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have started levying similar charges on domestic and international flight tickets.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 09:51 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 09:51 IST
Business NewsAir IndiaAkasa Air

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