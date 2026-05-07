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Alcoholic beverage industry seeks price hike amid rising costs from West Asia crisis

BAI has asked state governments to allow suppliers a price increase of 15-20 per cent to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 10:12 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 10:12 IST
Business NewsWest Asiaalcoholic beveragesprice hike

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