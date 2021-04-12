Alibaba to lower entry barriers, costs of merchants

Alibaba says to lower entry barriers, business costs of merchants

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Apr 12 2021, 06:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 06:51 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Alibaba Group will introduce measures to lower entry barriers and business costs faced by merchants on e-commerce platforms, CEO Daniel Zhang said on Monday, after an antitrust probe found the firm had abused its dominant market position.

China, on Saturday, imposed a record 18 billion yuan ($2.75 billion) fine on Alibaba amid a crackdown on technology conglomerates.

Alibaba
ecommerce
China

