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'All major points have been settled': Piyush Goyal says India-US trade deal to reflect tariff changes

The minister further said that the two sides will continue holding discussions from June 2 to June 4 and resolve the few remaining issues before the agreement is formally announced.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 12:01 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 12:01 IST
India NewsUSPiyush GoyalTrade deal

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