Alternative investment funds turn key source of private funds

Meanwhile, traditional lenders, specifically banks, grapple with a dual challenge. Firstly, their reluctance to extend credit to lower-rated companies and secondly, the tightening embrace of regulatory constraints. In an effort to reduce Non-Performing Assets (NPA), banks have shifted their focus to safer, higher-rated products. This shift is evident in the changing composition of banks’ assets under management (AUM), with reduced lending to industries and an increase in personal loans. The resulting void for lower-rated companies seeking loans is further exacerbated by Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) shifting their focus away, creating a discernible gap in the market.