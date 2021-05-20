Altimetrik announces measures to help employees combat second wave of Covid-19

Altimetrik, a US-based digital business enablement firm has announced a second series of healthcare measures to help over 2,700 Indian employees combat the second wave of Covid-19.

The healthcare initiatives worth Rs 3 crore 87 lakh include free health kits comprising an oximeter, steam Inhaler and a digital thermometer delivered at employees' doorsteps, free vaccination, free RT-PCR testing and 24x7 doctor on call through the company's health partner to monitor health of each staff and family members among others.

Altimetrik is extending its Covid-19 response strategy to cover a range of healthcare measures under four categories - healthcare, technology, wellness and finance.

While wellness include spiritual talk by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, under technology comes Covid Care Application to monitor vital health parameters of 2700+ employees in India regularly.

In the finance category, all employees are covered under the Corona Kavach Insurance policy and the provision of salary advances to employees in need.

Commenting on the policies, Raj Sundaresan, CEO of Altimetrik Corporation said, “We are inspired by Sadhguru’s words that incredible things can be done simply if we are committed to making it happen. We’re cognizant that our India employees are battling the Covid-19 second wave. Hence, we are focused on providing extensive and holistic support that addresses financial, healthcare, technology and wellness aspects of employee well-being."

“Along with direct health and technology interventions, we are also working on boosting the body’s self-defense mechanism through yogic techniques designed under the guidance of famous mystic Sadhguru. Together, with other interventions we are confident that we will not only endure but emerge stronger from this crisis than ever before,” Sundaresan adds.