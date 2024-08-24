Amazon employee earns Rs 3.1 crore salary for doing 'nothing', netizens react

A senior Amazon employee recently shared that he has been getting paid without actually doing any meaningful work for over a year. He made his confession on Blind, which is an app that lets employees discuss issues anonymously.

The employee in the post wrote that after getting laid off by Google, he joined Amazon.

"I joined Amazon 1.5 yrs ago after I was included in Google's layoff. I joined with the intention of doing "nothing", getting free money, and eventually get pip'd. I put in about ~8 hours / week, mostly in meetings. Without exaggeration, I owned 0 kingpin goal (Amazon's goal process), resolved 7 tickets, and delivered 1 automated dashboard that I built using chatGPT in 3 days (but said it took 3 months)," he wrote.

"I'm a senior TPM with 370k TC (Rs 31,009,330 approximately) in MCoL. My current day-to-day is saying no to other teams wanting to integrate with my team or have them own 95%+ of the integration work. I've not been informed of any pip headed my way. How much longer will I last?" the post further read.