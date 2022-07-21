Amazon to buy One Medical in $3.5 bn cash deal

The e-commerce giant agreed to pay $18 for each share of One Medical, representing a premium of 76.8%

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 21 2022, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 20:34 ist
In One Medical, Amazon is aiming to acquire a company with brand-name customers such as Airbnb Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google. Credit: Reuters Photo

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it would buy primary healthcare provider One Medical for $3.49 billion in an all-cash transaction, sending shares of the online retailer up about 1 per cent in premarket trading.

The deal heralds a dramatic expansion of Amazon's push into healthcare, having piloted virtual care visits for Amazon employees in Seattle in 2019 before offering such services to other employers and in other cities under the Amazon Care brand.

"We think healthcare is high on the list of experiences that need reinvention," said Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services.

The e-commerce giant agreed to pay $18 for each share of One Medical, representing a premium of 76.8 per cent relative to the healthcare firm's closing price on Wednesday.

The news knocked down the stock of telehealth leader Teladoc Health Inc by 6 per cent in premarket trading. Shares of drugstore retailers CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance fell over 2 per cent before the bell.

In One Medical, Amazon is aiming to acquire a company with brand-name customers such as Airbnb Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, according to its website.

Amazon Care itself picked up Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc in a deal announced last year. Until now, the retailing giant has partnered with a different company called Care Medical, focused on serving Amazon Care users, to enable house calls in places such as the Washington-Baltimore metro area.

The deal is subject to approval by One Medical shareholders as well as regulators. It was not immediately clear if the agreement posed antitrust concerns. 

