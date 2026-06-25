Amazon to invest additional $13 billion in India to expand AI, cloud infrastructure by 2030

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/e-commerce">E-commerce</a> giant <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amazon">Amazon</a> on Thursday announced plans to invest an additional $13 billion in India to expand AI and cloud infrastructure in the country by 2030. This is in addition to its previous commitment of over $35 billion.</p>.<p>Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Prime Minister Narendra Modi</a> on Thursday in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-delhi">New Delhi</a> and reiterated the company's long-term commitment to India and announced the additional investment.</p>.<p>The investment will expand AWS data centre capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad, giving startups, enterprises and government organisations access to custom AI chips, managed AI services, secure and reliable cloud technologies and developer tools to innovate faster, scale rapidly, and serve customers globally, the company said.</p>.<p>Amazon’s cumulative investments in India from 2010-2030 stand at over $88 billion. With the additional investment, the e-commerce company's total planned investment in expanding and supporting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">AI</a> and cloud infrastructure stands at over $21 billion between 2026 and 2030.</p>.<p>The company said it will continue investing in the operations network powering its e-commerce and quick commerce business. The company plans to launch more than 20 new fulfilment centres and over 100 new last-mile delivery stations this year.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Jassy said that he really enjoyed his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed what's ahead for Amazon in India. "We've been serving customers, sellers, developers, startups, and enterprises in India for more than a decade and just getting started," he said.</p>.<p>Modi said, "A great meeting with Mr Andy Jassy. I welcome Amazon's record $48 billion investment in India. This will create new opportunities for our youth. At the same time, it shows the growing interest across the world to invest in India!"</p>.<p>Jassy highlighted the growing importance of India, where Amazon operates several businesses, including e-commerce, AI, cloud, and entertainment, among others.</p>.Karnataka: Small traders becoming victims of e-commerce, says Manohar Agarwal.<p>He noted that the company's India business is on a strong growth trajectory with strong customer demand, especially in its e-commerce and AWS business.</p>.<p>Since its launch in India, Amazon has digitised 12 million small businesses, enabled over $20 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports, and supported 2.8 million jobs.</p>.<p>The company has pledged to support 3.8 million jobs, $80 billion in cumulative exports, enabling AI benefits for 15 million small businesses, and AI education for 4 million government school students.</p>.<p>Jassy said, “We came to India over a decade ago and have since been serving customers, sellers, developers, startups and enterprises through our different businesses. The response has been tremendous, with strong growth especially across our ecommerce, AI, and cloud businesses. As we grow Amazon in India, our business priorities continue to align with India’s priorities of democratizing access to AI, digitising small businesses, creating jobs, and enabling exports."</p>.<p>The e-commerce company said in a statement that hundreds of thousands of Indian enterprises, startups, and government agencies are already using AWS to build, train, and deploy AI workloads at production scale, including National Health Authority, Government e-Marketplace, Apollo Tyres, Delhivery, Physics Wallah, Axis Bank and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hdfc">HDFC Bank</a>, among others.</p>