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Amazon to invest additional $13 billion in India to expand AI, cloud infrastructure by 2030

Since its launch in India, Amazon has digitised 12 million small businesses, enabled over $20 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports, and supported 2.8 million jobs.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 12:28 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 12:28 IST
India NewsAmazonArtificial IntelligenceAIbusiness

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