Amazon to roll out its own TV in US by October: Report

The TVs, which will be powered by voice assistant Alexa, are currently designed and manufactured by third parties

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 03 2021, 06:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 06:07 ist
The logo of Amazon. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Amazon.com Inc is planning to launch its Amazon-branded TV in the United States as soon as October, Business Insider reported on Thursday.

The launch, involving teams from Amazon Devices and Lab126, has been in the works for almost two years, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The TVs, which will be powered by voice assistant Alexa, are currently designed and manufactured by third parties, one of which is TCL, the report added.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

The tech giant had already launched an AmazonBasics TV in India late last year.

Amazon
US
business
Technology News

