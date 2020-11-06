Amazon to invest over Rs 20,000 crore in Telangana

Amazon Web Services to invest Rs 20,761 crore in Telangana for data centres

Amazon Web Services is the cloud platform offered by Amazon

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Nov 06 2020, 13:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 13:57 ist
Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be investing Rs 20,761 crore in Telangana to set up multiple data centres. Credit: Twitter Photo (@KTRTRS)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be investing $2.77 billion (Rs 20,761 crore) in Telangana to set up multiple data centres, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said on Friday.

It is the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the history of the state, he added.

AWS is the cloud platform offered by Amazon.

"Happy to announce the largest FDI in the history of Telangana! After a series of meetings, AWS has finalized investment of Rs 20,761 Cr ($ 2.77 Bn) to set up multiple data centres in Telangana The @AWSCloud Hyd Region is expected to be launched by mid 2022," the minister tweeted.

A press release issued by Rama Rao said AWS is investing to set up an AWS Region with three Availability Zones (AZs) here.

AZs consist of multiple data centres in separate distinct locations within a single region that are engineered to be operationally independent of one another with independent power, cooling, physical security and connections via a low-latency network, it said

The minister had met officials from AWS during his Davos visit earlier in the year and subsequently arrived at the closure on the investment in a swift manner, according to the release.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Amazon
Telangana

