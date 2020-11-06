Amazon Web Services to set up data centres in Hyderabad with investment of Rs 20,761 crore

The government of Telangana has announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) will establish data centers in three locations in the state with an estimated investment of Rs 20,761 crore.

Headquartered in Seatlle, AWS, a subsidiary of Amazon, is a leading cloud computing service globally.

Telangana's IT and industries minister K T Rama Rao stated the investment as “the largest Foreign Direct Investment in the history of Telangana.”

The AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region is expected to start operations by mid of 2022.

Happy to announce the largest FDI in the history of Telangana! After a series of meetings, AWS has finalized investment of ₹20,761 Cr ($ 2.77 Bn) to set up multiple data centers in Telangana The @AWSCloud Hyd Region is expected to be launched by mid 2022#HappeningHyderabad

AWS investment is to set up an AWS Region with three Availability Zones (AZs) in Hyderabad.

“AZs consist of multiple data centers in separate distinct locations within a single region that are engineered to be operationally independent of one another with independent power, cooling, physical security, and connections via a low-latency network,” the IT department officials said.

Rao had met AWS officials during his Davos visit earlier this year and later, to arrive at a swift closure on the investment.

“This investment from AWS is going to be the largest FDI that the state has attracted since the inception (in 2014) and will act as a strong anchor for attracting other technology investments,” Rao said on Friday.

“AWS choosing Hyderabad as their preferred destination speaks volumes about the swiftness with which our government operates and also the transparency in the system. This investment further strengthens the existing relationship that Telangana enjoys with Amazon. We, at Hyderabad, are already hosting the largest office campus of Amazon,” the minister said in reference to the building inaugurated last year.

The AWS project would position Telangana as one of the preferred destinations for other companies looking to set up data centers in the future. Establishment of data centers like AWS is expected to support Telangana’s digital economy and IT sector in a multifold manner, a press statement from Rao's office said.

While claiming that Hyderabad has recorded the highest growth rate in the IT sector over the years and has become home to many innovative start-ups, enterprises, and a skilled workforce, officials said that “AWS chose the city because of the support offered by the government of Telangana, robust policy framework, and because it best met the rigorous requirements for an AWS Region.”

The new AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region will enable even more developers, startups, and enterprises as well as government, education, and non-profit organizations to run their applications and serve end-users from data centers located in India. Establishment of data centers in a region will increase the operations of sectors such as e-commerce, public sector, banking and financial services (BFSI), IT, and more, they said.