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Ambani draws no salary for sixth year in row

Since forgoing salary in June 2020, Ambani has not availed of any allowances, perquisites, retiral benefits, commission or stock options from Reliance for his role as the Chairman and Managing Director.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 10:08 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 10:08 IST
India NewsMukesh AmbaniReliance Industries Ltdbusiness

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