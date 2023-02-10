Ambani vows to pump in Rs 75,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh over next four years

Ambani vows to pump in Rs 75K cr in UP over next 4 yrs

Ambani said his group's telecom arm Jio will roll out 5G services across the state by December 2023

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 10 2023, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 11:23 ist

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday vowed to invest Rs 75,000 crore in next four years in Uttar Pradesh across telecom, retail and new energy business.

Speaking at the UP Investor Summit, he said his group's telecom arm Jio will roll out 5G services across the state by December 2023.

Also Read — PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023

Also, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate will set up 10 GW of renewable capacity and start a bio-energy business in the state, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023.

The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is being held from February 10-12.

It is the flagship investment summit of the Uttar Pradesh government.

(With inputs from PTI)

