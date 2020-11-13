Amid Covid-19, offline retailers switch to TV ads to lure customers: Report

In the new normal, offline retailers are innovating and trying different strategies to lure shoppers to ramp up footfalls. One of the many game plans is to increase TV advertisement volumes.

Offline retailers increased TV advertisement volumes in October and early days pf November by 33 per cent to attract more shoppers amid the pandemic-hit festive season, according to a report by The Economic Times quoting TAM Media Research data.

This marks a switch among traditional retailers such as jewellery stores and sweet shops, who initially preferred to advertise on print media, towards broadcasting and digital media.

"Retail is a lot about immediacy and impulse, which makes the print media a preferred choice as it delivers very effectively on these fronts. Print is also a unique medium that caters to national and hyperlocal audiences; strategic and tactical objectives, while offering a relevant contextual environment," Sivakumar Sundaram, chairman of the executive committee at Bennett, Coleman & Co, told the publication.

"This plays out very well, especially in the retail category," he added.

According to the data, smaller mom-and-pop stores increased advertising two-fold across digital media.

The festive season is significant for retailers as a large chunk of their business comes during the period. As the footfalls are expected to be lower this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, retailers are finding new ways to draw in customers.

Earlier, a report by the Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC India) noted that advertising on TV channels peaked to a five-year high in the week to October 30 as brands and advertisers increased their visibility during the festival season.