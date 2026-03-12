<p>Chennai: HCL Tech, a global IT services firm, has allowed its employees to work from home on March 12 and 13 with the Iran war disrupting the supply of commercial LPG cylinders. The company told its employees to work from home since some of its food vendors are experiencing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=shortage#google_vignette">shortage of commercial LPG cylinders</a>.</p><p>An internal circular said the company was working with vendors to enable alternative cooking arrangements, including induction-based solutions, and to provide for frozen or pre-cooked food items that can be reheated in microwaves to ensure uninterrupted services. </p>.LPG crisis | Section of Tamil Nadu hotels declare holiday citing shortage of cylinders.<p>Reports also said Zoho, a SaaS major, has also asked its employees to work from home due to disruption in the supply of LPG cylinders for commercial establishments.</p>