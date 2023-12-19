Amid lurking recession and limited spending by clients, India's $245bn IT sector accepts tougher contracts

"It was witnessed during 2008 when the global financial crisis happened, and in 2001 during the dot-com crash," he said.

Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys did not respond to Reuters' requests seeking comment. HCLTech declined to comment on specific deal terms.

More than 80% of over 1,600 IT and business process management deals tracked in 2023 had some form of committed-savings clause, versus around 65% in 2019, data from IT research firm Everest Group showed.

According to Everest Group's CEO Peter Bendor-Samuel, "Such cost-saving clauses are either baked into the pricing, or companies risk a cut in fees if the savings are not achieved."

Contracts with such clauses that were signed this year include HCLTech's $2.1 billion deal with Verizon and a $454 million deal between Infosys and Danske Bank, a person familiar with the deal terms said.

Under the Danske Bank deal, which runs for five years, Infosys will digitise the lender's operations and take over its delivery centre in India, while the Verizon deal, which runs for six years, will see HCLTech become the US firm's primary tech partner for network deployments, according to exchange filings.

Tough times

The tougher contracts are likely to add pressure on an industry that is already struggling. India's second-biggest software-services exporter by sales Infosys has already predicted its slowest annual sales expansion in at least a decade for the current financial year ending March 2024.