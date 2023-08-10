Amidst inflation worries, what to watch for in RBI guv’s speech today

On Thursday, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will, as is the norm, address the media at the end of the three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). It will be a closely watched event, as it comes in the backdrop of a rise in prices of essential food items like tomato, pulses, spices and cooking oil, putting pressure on households.
While the MPC is widely expected to maintain its pause on interest rates - the key weapon against inflation - it will be interesting to see the tone and tenor of Das’s speech. Here are some of the things that investors and policy watchers need to look out for in his address:
Inflation projections
Currently, the RBI’s headline retail inflation forecast stands at 5.1% for the current financial year (FY24), which it had cut slightly from 5.2% in the last MPC meeting in June.
Consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation had risen to 4.81% in June from 4.25% in May. Analysts expect it to cross the MPC’s tolerance limit of 6% in July, due to the impact on food prices because of excessive rainfall and supply chain issues.
It is expected that Das may raise the RBI’s inflation outlook for the year.
“What will be interesting is how hawkish they (RBI) are on inflation. If they bump up their inflation projection for the year by 50 basis points, compared to say 20 bps, then that makes a difference,” Rahul Bajoria, managing director & head of emerging markets Asia (excluding-China) Economics at Barclays, told DH.
Bajoria himself sees July retail inflation at 6.3%. “A more than 6% print would be the first above the RBI’s upper tolerance band in five months, and mark a material deviation from our and the RBI’s full-year forecasts,” he said.
Cautious stance
Even while markets were clamouring for rate cuts to boost economic activity as inflation came down in the past few months, the MPC had maintained its cautious outlook. And that seems set to continue.
“They will say that they will continue to exercise caution and remain vigilant,” Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Chief Economic Advisor, State Bank of India, told DH.
Bajoria said that the RBI’s stance on the current rate climate being that of a pause, and not pivot, will continue. “There is no point in taking a strong view in either direction (rate hike or cut),” he said.
A bit of smugness, maybe?
Now that prices have started rising again, due to domestic food and international energy supply chain issues, it shows that the RBI was right in keeping its cautious stance. Governor Das may touch upon that.
Both Ghosh and Bajoria agree that the RBI has been spot-on in its inflation assessments, especially over the past 6-7 months.
“RBI will probably draw a lot of validation from its own cautious stance. They have been right on growth and inflation. Growth has not slowed as much as market economists have been talking about, and inflation has not come down that much,” Bajoria said.