Amit Shah launches 'Bharat Organics' brand of new cooperative body NCOL

Addressing the national symposium on promotion of organic products through cooperatives here, Shah said, 'NCOL is a platform for organic growers. Today, we are launching six products under the 'Bharat Organics' brand and 20 products by December.'

The six organic products -- tur dal, chana dal, sugar, rajma, basmati rice, and Sonamasoori rice -- will be sold through Mother Dairy's Safal outlets and online platforms, he said and added a network of retail outlets is being created across the country.