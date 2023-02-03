Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre; Gujarat exempted

Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2/litre; Gujarat exempted

The new prices will be effective from February 3 morning

  • Feb 03 2023, 10:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 11:49 ist
The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), which markets its products under the brand name 'Amul', on Friday increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across all milk variants.
 
The revised prices came into effect from February 3 morning across the country, barring Gujarat. 

Earlier in August, the federation had revised the price by hiking Rs 2 per litre. As a matter of fact, in the past one year, the price of Amul milk has increased by Rs 6 per litre. 

A statement, dated February 2, issued by federation's senior sales manager Prakash Aute said, "We would like to inform you that price of Amul Pouch Milk (All Variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. 02nd Feb 23 night dispatch (3rd Feb'23 morning.)"

The revised prices will be applicable to fresh liquid milk sold under the brands of Amul Gold, Amul Taaza, Amul Cow, Amul A2, Buffalo milk among others.

The federation has not stated the reason behind the price hike. After the latest price hike, consumers will have to pay Rs 66 per litre for Amul Gold, Rs 54 per litre for Amul Taaza, Rs 56 per litre for Amul cow milk while A2 buffalo milk will cost Rs 70 a litre.
 
The hiked price will be applicable for markets in Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, among other states. Amul's newly appointed Managing Director Jayan Mehta confirmed that the hike will not be applicable to Gujarat market. 

