Andhra Pradesh again tops 'ease of doing business' ranking of states, UTs

  • Sep 05 2020, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 16:30 ist
Andhra Pradesh has retained the top position in the ranking of states and union territories (UTs) based on the implementation of the business reform action plan, according to a report released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh and Telangana were placed at the second and third place, respectively in the ease of doing business for 2019, prepared by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

While releasing the report, Sitharaman said the ranking makes states and UTs a better place to do business. The parameters include areas such as construction permit, labour regulation, environmental registration, access to information, land availability and single-window system.

The DPIIT conducts the exercise for all states/UTs under the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP). In the last ranking released in July 2018, Andhra Pradesh had topped the chart, followed by Telangana and Haryana.

