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Anil Ambani 'fraud' case: Supreme Court defers hearing on PIL to May 8

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Anil Ambani, urged the bench to accord him a hearing for half-an-hour as he has something to say which has not been apprised to any court so far.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 10:00 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtFraudbusinessAnil AmbaniAnil Dhirubhai Ambani

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