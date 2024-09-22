Anil Ambani's Reliance Group starts transformation journey

New Delhi: Anil Ambani's Reliance Group has in recent years seen marquee firms being auctioned in insolvency proceedings and piling debt-fold businesses. But the group has, in the week gone by, made announcements that investors believe may mark its transformation.

In three days -- from September 18 to 20 -- the group announced it has turned into nearly zero debt and is implementing long-term fund raising plans that are said to solidify its financial position.

Reliance Infrastructure's board approved fund raising of up to Rs 6,000 crore via preferential issue and QIP, while Reliance Power board is meeting on September 23 to consider and approve the fundraise via multiple routes.