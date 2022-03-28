Another day, another hike in fuel prices

Fuel prices were hiked for the sixth time in seven days.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi as of Monday morning were Rs 99.41 per litre and Rs 90.77 per litre, after hikes of 30 paise and 35 paise. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 31 and 37 paise respectively, with rates at Rs 114.19 and Rs 98.50.

In Chennai, the price of petrol was Rs 105.18 (increased by 28 paise) and diesel Rs 95.33 (increased by 33 paise). In Kolkata, the price of petrol was Rs 108.85 (increased by 32 paise) and diesel was Rs 93.92 (increased by 35 paise).

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here: