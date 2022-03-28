Another day, another hike in fuel prices

Another day, another hike in fuel prices

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 28 2022, 06:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 06:34 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Fuel prices were hiked for the sixth time in seven days.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi as of Monday morning were Rs 99.41 per litre and Rs 90.77 per litre, after hikes of 30 paise and 35 paise. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 31 and 37 paise respectively, with rates at Rs 114.19 and Rs 98.50.

In Chennai, the price of petrol was Rs 105.18 (increased by 28 paise) and diesel Rs 95.33 (increased by 33 paise). In Kolkata, the price of petrol was Rs 108.85 (increased by 32 paise) and diesel was Rs 93.92 (increased by 35 paise).

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Inflation
Business News
fuel price hike
petrol price
diesel prices

What's Brewing

Bengaluru makes a date with art after two years

Bengaluru makes a date with art after two years

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

Amid fuel price rise, man commutes to work on horse

Amid fuel price rise, man commutes to work on horse

FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week: Janhvi, Kriti walk the ramp

FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week: Janhvi, Kriti walk the ramp

 