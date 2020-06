Infosys is facing a race discrimination lawsuit in its US branch, filed by a former diversity head of the company, on Thursday, in a US district court, according to The Economic Times.

According to the reports, Davina Linguist, who is an African-American from the US, claimed that Infosys had raised a conflict against her for testifying in 2016 against the company in an earlier class action suit.

Linguist, who alleges that she was removed from her role, quit Infosys in 2017, the report said.