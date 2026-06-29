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Apple accuses India of 'copy-pasting' rivals' claims in CCI investigation: Report

It said in its submission that it was a "minuscule player" with an under 6 per cent share of India's smartphone market.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 10:23 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 10:23 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAppleCCI

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