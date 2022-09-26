Apple begins manufacturing iPhone 14 in India

Apple Inc on Monday announced that it has begun manufacturing the latest flagship model, iPhone 14 at a facility owned by its contract manufacturer Foxconn at Sriperumbudur near here. The move comes as a big boost to the ‘Make in India’ programme of the Union Government which has been wooing electronics giants across the world to manufacture their products in India.

“The new iPhone 14 line-up introduces ground-breaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India.” Apple said in a statement on Monday. With this, Apple now manufactures almost all of its advanced models of iPhones in India, including iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13.

Sources said the new iPhone 14 will be shipped out of the Foxconn plant in Sriperumbudur. “Apart from domestic consumption, the iPhone 14 will also be shipped for the export market,” a source said.

Foxconn, the largest contract manufacturer of Apple iPhones, expanded its facility in Sriperumbudur in 2019 and 2020 as the California-based electronics major began to focus on India following the outbreak of Covid-19 in Chennai.

The Taiwanese electronics manufacturer had in 2019 pledged an additional investment in Tamil Nadu to expand its capacity. The iPhone plant in Sriperumbudur was in the news recently after it was shut for almost a month due to protests over employees working inside the factory falling ill due to food poisoning.

Sources also said the recent manufacturing expansion builds on several Apple initiatives in India, including a first-of-its-kind App Design and Development Accelerator in Bengaluru and programmes with local organisations to support renewable energy training and development for communities.