Apple, Broadcom ordered to pay $1.1bn for patent infringement

Apple, Broadcom to pay $1.1bn for patent infringement

  • Jan 30 2020, 08:01am ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 08:12am ist
This combination of pictures created on January 29, 2020 shows a picture taken on January 27, 2010 in Paris showing the Apple logo, and signage is displayed outside the Broadcom offices on June 7, 2018 in San Jose, California. (AFP Photo)

A Los Angeles jury on Wednesday ordered Apple and Broadcom to pay $1.1 billion to a university in California for infringing on four Wi-Fi technology patents.

Apple was ordered to pay $837 million and Broadcom must pay $270 million to the California Institute of Technology.

"Caltech appreciates the jury's thoughtful attention throughout the trial," the university said in a statement. "We are pleased the jury found that Apple and Broadcom infringed Caltech patents.

"As a nonprofit institution of higher education, Caltech is committed to protecting its intellectual property in furtherance of its mission to expand human knowledge and benefit society through research integrated with education."

 

