Apple, Broadcom ordered to pay $1.1bn for patent infringement

A Los Angeles jury on Wednesday ordered Apple and Broadcom to pay $1.1 billion to a university in California for infringing on four Wi-Fi technology patents.
Apple was ordered to pay $837 million and Broadcom must pay $270 million to the California Institute of Technology.
"Caltech appreciates the jury's thoughtful attention throughout the trial," the university said in a statement. "We are pleased the jury found that Apple and Broadcom infringed Caltech patents.
"As a nonprofit institution of higher education, Caltech is committed to protecting its intellectual property in furtherance of its mission to expand human knowledge and benefit society through research integrated with education."
Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe