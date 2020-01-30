Apple, Broadcom ordered to pay $1.1bn for patent infringement

A Los Angeles jury on Wednesday ordered Apple and Broadcom to pay $1.1 billion to a university in California for infringing on four Wi-Fi technology patents.

Apple was ordered to pay $837 million and Broadcom must pay $270 million to the California Institute of Technology.

"Caltech appreciates the jury's thoughtful attention throughout the trial," the university said in a statement. "We are pleased the jury found that Apple and Broadcom infringed Caltech patents.

"As a nonprofit institution of higher education, Caltech is committed to protecting its intellectual property in furtherance of its mission to expand human knowledge and benefit society through research integrated with education."