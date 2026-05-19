Apple India set to open second store in East Bengaluru

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Apple India to open its second Bengaluru store in East Bengaluru by early 2027.
Key highlights
• Second Bengaluru store
Apple India will open its second store in Bengaluru, likely at Phoenix Marketcity mall in Whitefield, by early 2027.
• Expansion strategy
Apple is rapidly expanding in India, opening six stores since 2023 and planning further openings in Hyderabad by late 2024.
• Market focus shift
With saturation in key markets like the US, China, and Europe, Apple is prioritising emerging markets, particularly India.
• Growing revenue streams
Apple India has achieved double-digit growth in iPhones, Mac computers, and iPads, diversifying its revenue beyond the iPhone.
• Job openings surge
Apple has posted multiple retail job roles, including Operations Expert, Genius, and Technical Specialist, indicating store expansion.
Key statistics
6
Number of Apple stores opened in India since 2023
Hyderabad
Stores planned for India by end of 2024
Early 2027
Projected opening year for East Bengaluru store
IPhones, Mac computers, and iPads
Segments with double-digit growth in Apple India
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Screen-grab of Apple India's job portal hinting it will open new retail store in East Bengaluru.
Published 19 May 2026, 15:00 IST