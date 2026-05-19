Apple India set to open second store in East Bengaluru

Apple India to open its second Bengaluru store in East Bengaluru by early 2027.

Key highlights

• Second Bengaluru store Apple India will open its second store in Bengaluru, likely at Phoenix Marketcity mall in Whitefield, by early 2027.

• Expansion strategy Apple is rapidly expanding in India, opening six stores since 2023 and planning further openings in Hyderabad by late 2024.

• Market focus shift With saturation in key markets like the US, China, and Europe, Apple is prioritising emerging markets, particularly India.

• Growing revenue streams Apple India has achieved double-digit growth in iPhones, Mac computers, and iPads, diversifying its revenue beyond the iPhone.