Apple iOS 16 to rollout on Sept 12: All you need to know

Apple first previewed iOS 16 during World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 in June. Now, after months of testing, the company is all set to roll out the much-anticipated iOS 16 update for iPhones later tonight (September 12).

Apple iOS 16 brings a boatload of new features including reimagined lock screen with more customisation, live activities, the option to declutter notifications, new safety check privacy, passkeys, and more.

List of Apple iPhones eligible for iOS 16:

Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 12, 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, i3 Pro Max, and iPhone SE (2022),.

Also, the newly announced iPhone 14, 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max will come with the iOS 16 out-of-the-box.

Here's the procedure on how to install the iOS 16 update onto your iPhone

Here's how to install the iOS 16 via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly on to the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Here's how to manually install iOS16 through Apple iTunes via PCs

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad or iPod in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

