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Apple raises prices of MacBooks, iPads as memory costs skyrocket

Apple hiked the price of MacBook Air with 512 gigabytes of storage rose to $1,299 from $1,099, while the MacBook Pro with 1 terabyte of storage rose to $1,999 from $1,699.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 13:09 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 13:09 IST
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