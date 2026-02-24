<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple">Apple</a> shareholders on Tuesday rejected a proposal to report on the company's dependence on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a> to manufacture a bulk of its products.</p>.Apple in talks with Indian chipmakers to assemble, package iPhone components: Reports.<p>The vote comes after Apple has worked for nearly a decade to broaden its manufacturing base to Vietnam, India and even the US, where it said earlier in the day it would assemble some of its Mac Mini computers to meet US demand starting later this year.</p>