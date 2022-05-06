Apple stops accepting payments through credit cards issued by Indian banks

Last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced new directives on the safety and security of card transactions in the country.

It made it mandatory for banks to send OTP (One-Time-Password) to customers for recurring payments for bills above Rs 5,000. This covered all types of services such as currency recharge of phones, DTH (Direct-To-Home) cable bills, Over-The-Top (OTT) subscriptions' fees, utility bills like electricity, water, and others, which used to get auto-debited monthly (and some annually) from user's bank account.

One of the primary reasons for the additional OTP step was to ensure the customer knew money will be deducted from their account for a service they are subscribed to. This comes in handy for people, who would have subscribed to an OTT app and consumed content for a few months and stopped using it. Yet, the OTT app continues to get payments. With the additional OTP step, the user will know, how much money is being debited and if not sure to continue the service, can reject it.

However, now Apple is said to have stopped accepting credit cards issued by Indian banks in the country for both customers and advertisement clients.

The Cupertino-based technology company has started sending emails to both regular users and business clients that they have to use foreign banks' credit cards for transation from June 1, reported Business Standard.

"Regulatory requirements in India apply to the processing of recurring transactions. If you hold an Indian debit or credit card and you have a subscription, these changes impact your transactions. Some transactions might be declined by banks and card issuers," reads the Apple Support page.



Apple ID balance (screen-grab)



As an alternate option, Apple is asking people to transfer amounts to an Apple ID-linked balance account as seen in the screenshot above.

But, some people are facing a few issues regard to adding funds to the Apple ID account and have reached out for help on Apple forums (here).

So far, Apple has not formally reacted on why it is asking customers to link foreign bank-based credit cards for a recurring auto-debit subscription feature.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.