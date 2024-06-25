Apple supplier Foxconn rejects married women from India iPhone jobs

Reuters could not establish when the practice of not hiring married women for assembly line work began. Thanga Rasu, a recruiter at Go Staffing, a hiring vendor for Foxconn, said in November 2023 that he had attended meetings with Foxconn officials for around a year and the "unmarried rule" had been in place during that period.

Assembly lines entirely or predominantly staffed by women have emerged in some industries in India. That's in line with Modi's efforts to boost female labor-force participation – which official data shows is around 37%, compared with almost 80% for men.

Scooter maker Ola Electric is an example of another company with a focus on hiring women. Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder, said on X in May that Ola runs one of the largest "women only automotive plants," where almost 5,000 work, with a plan to "grow to tens of thousands in the coming years." Ola declined to comment about its hiring practices.

'Betterment of Society'

Despite the country's economic boom, many women in India remain confined to household chores and childcare. Since taking office in 2014, Modi has put women at the center of his government's plans to increase incomes.

"When women prosper, the world prospers," Modi said in an address to a ministerial conference on women's empowerment last August. "We must work to remove the barriers that restrict their access to markets, global value chains and affordable finance."

Apple and Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, are central to those goals. When Apple CEO Tim Cook visited India last year, Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said he discussed "job creation especially for women" with the executive. Vaishnaw's then-deputy, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has also lauded Apple's ecosystem for generating more than 150,000 jobs in the past three years.

Apple, in turn, has bet on India as its next growth frontier and a pillar of its efforts to shift production beyond China. India will account for about 9% to 14% of iPhone production globally this year, compared with 86% to 91% in China, according to Taiwan-based Isaiah Research. Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, has predicted India's share could reach and even exceed 20% this year. Apple did not address a Reuters query about these estimates.

India is also important to Foxconn, which last year exported devices worth $5 billion from the country, according to commercially available customs data. Led by chairman Young Liu, Foxconn in recent years has expanded in India, where it makes iPhones and products for other smartphone brands, including China's Xiaomi, and plans to move into AirPods and chipmaking.

In January, Modi's government awarded Liu India's third-highest civilian honor. "Let's do our part for manufacturing in India and for the betterment of society," Liu said on receiving the award.

Most iPhones made in India are produced at the Sriperumbudur plant, about 25 miles west of Chennai. The factory began producing the Apple devices in 2019. It now employs thousands of women on its assembly lines.

In a forum hosted by the Center for Emerging Markets at Northeastern University in 2022, Josh Foulger, then a top Foxconn executive in India, said the company was "completely aligned with" the Indian government's plans to boost manufacturing. He described how Foxconn opted to hire a workforce in India that overwhelmingly comprised women.

"For me it was a no-brainer," Foulger said, crediting his mother, a former school teacher, with giving him the idea. "We tried it and it was a fantastic success."

Foulger said women migrated from around India to work for Foxconn, attracted by its provision of safe accommodation. He added that Foxconn also hires men – "amazing guys who program all the robots" – as technicians and engineers.

Foulger, who left Foxconn earlier this year, declined to comment about the manufacturer's hiring methods.

Many of the people who spoke to Reuters also attributed Foxconn's hiring practices to what they said were the company's concerns that married Hindu women wear metal toe rings known in southern India as metti and necklaces called thaali to signify the bond of marriage.

These customary ornaments could interfere with the manufacturing process, and married women won't typically remove them, according to five of the hiring vendors and three current and former HR executives. Electrostatic discharge could occur when metals come into contact with phone components, potentially damaging them, one current and one former Foxconn HR executive said.

Additionally, three current and former engineers for Foxconn and an affiliate company, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly, said women were screened for metals on entering and leaving the assembly lines, and that the prohibition on ornaments helped security officers prevent any theft of components.

Reuters could not independently ascertain whether ornaments affected the manufacturing process.

In its statement, Foxconn said "married women are welcome to wear traditional metal ornaments while working in our facilities," without elaborating.

Suhasini Rao, a Bengaluru-based lawyer specializing in Indian labor regulations, said it would be reasonable for a business to require a person to remove ornaments for safety or quality-control reasons as a condition of employment, provided that was conveyed clearly.

Discrimination solely on the basis of marital status, while not prohibited in the private sector under Indian law, "may interfere with an individual's fundamental right to freedom of trade and occupation and might be struck down by the courts, if challenged," Rao said.

There is legal precedent on the subject of firing married women on the grounds of absenteeism.

In 1965, India's Supreme Court struck down a pharmaceutical company's practice of terminating the employment of women in its packing and labeling department when they got married.

The company, Messrs International Franchises, had argued that it required consistent attendance that "cannot be expected from married women," and that there was "greater absenteeism among married women."

The four judges determined there was "nothing to show that married women would necessarily be more likely to be absent than unmarried women," and "there is no good and convincing reason why such a rule should continue." Reuters was unable to determine if the company is still operating.

Foxconn has faced scrutiny over the years for its culture and work environment, most notably in China, where it runs the world's biggest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou with 200,000 workers.

A spate of suicides by Foxconn employees in China more than a decade ago prompted questions from their families and labor rights groups about work conditions. Foxconn largely attributed the deaths to workers' personal problems, and set up counseling hotlines.

In India, protests broke out at the Sriperumbudur plant in December 2021, leading to a brief production halt, after more than 250 workers suffered food poisoning.

That episode led Apple to dispatch independent auditors to assess conditions in workers' facilities. Both Apple and Foxconn said they found some dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards, and Apple briefly put the plant on probation. Two days before the plant partially resumed operations in January 2022, Apple said that it would continue to monitor conditions at workers' dorms and dining facilities.